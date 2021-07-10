G20 Approves Groundbreaking Global Tax Reform

G20 finance ministers backed a landmark pact to alter how multinational corporations are taxed on Saturday, urging the remaining countries to join.

A framework for worldwide tax reform, which includes a minimum corporation tax rate of 15%, was signed by 132 countries earlier this month.

However, the support of the world’s 19 largest economies, as well as the European Union, will help it become a reality after years of discussions.

“We have reached a historic agreement on a more stable and equitable international tax architecture,” the ministers said in a joint statement issued after two days of discussions in Venice, which were hosted by G20 President Italy.

“We support the fundamental elements of the two pillars on multinational corporation profit reallocation and an effective global minimum tax.”

The reform must now be executed, according to US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who was among those attending the grouping’s first face-to-face meeting since February 2020.

“The world is ready to put an end to the global race to the bottom on corporate taxation, and there is widespread agreement on how to achieve it – with a worldwide minimum tax of at least 15%,” she said in a statement.

“Now is the time for the world to work rapidly to finalize the agreement.”

“There is no turning back,” French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said, adding that it was a once-in-a-generation opportunity to alter the global tax structure.

The reforms are aimed at preventing countries from competing to give the lowest tax rates in order to attract investment, which has frequently resulted in multinational corporations paying exorbitant tax rates.

The final agreement is likely in the run-up to the G20 leaders’ conference in Rome in October, with the goal of implementing the reforms by 2023.

Countries like the United States, France, and Germany, as well as assistance organizations like Oxfam, have pushed for a higher rate.

However, certain countries, such as Ireland, which enticed Apple and Google to Dublin with low tax rates, are opposed to this.

The European Union will not be able to implement the accord until Ireland and other EU holdouts Hungary and Estonia agree.

The G20 ministers “encourage” countries to sign up in their final statement.

“Our work is not done,” EU Economic Affairs Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said, applauding a “extraordinary accord.”

“This arrangement must be finalized by October. I am optimistic that we will be able to reach an agreement among all EU member states on this critical topic in that time.”

Daniele Franco, the Italian Finance Minister, explained what had happened.