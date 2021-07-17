Future Technology: TCL Nxtwear G Video Glasses in Action

Technology’s future is personal. That is undeniable. Watches were the initial step towards encircling our bodies with digital bits, but eyeglasses are aiming for a second act as well. Bose is developing eyewear with built-in speakers. Snap is a camera-equipped eyewear company. Augmented reality glasses have been tried by Google and Magic Leap. TCL, on the other hand, is set to produce some personal cinema frames designed exclusively for video viewing.

I received some early access to the unreleased TCL Nxtwear G smart glasses to see what it’s like to wear a large screen on your face. What is the problem that this product solves? To remove the screen from the wall or from a stand and place it in front of your eyes. It’s also a method to add a layer of privacy to your screen, making it feel more personal. There are several possibilities for personal cinema, but the most obvious is to make your phone’s screen 20 times larger.

Video Glasses’ Appearance and Fit

The Nxtwear G appears to be a pair of overachieving sport sunglasses. While the exterior isn’t particularly fashionable, the appeal is found within the frames, and these aren’t being worn for fashion. The glasses’ shiny black plastic is a fingerprint magnet, but the aesthetic is more than enough for their intended use. In fact, despite their modest Matrix flavor, I believe these slip into the background and don’t attract as much notice as other colors or styles.

While the appearance is largely irrelevant to the functionality, the fit is not. The comfort of these spectacles, which are intended to be worn for long periods of time, is critical. On the one hand, once you get the Nxtwear G glasses on your head, they’re very comfortable; on the other hand, the stems don’t have the same give as regular sunglasses, so getting them on your head can be tight and unpleasant. Instead of trying to bring them straight back toward my eyes like standard eyeglasses, I understood right away that the best way to get them on was to pull them down from the top of my head to rest on the top of my ears.

