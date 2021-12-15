Fun and Gamers are America’s Greatest Disruptors.

Metaverse Grandmaster

Imagine a world where you can be anyone you want: a superhero, a rock star, a science fiction monster, or an angel. DAVID BASZUCKI — CEO, ROBLOXImagine a world where you can be anybody you want: a superhero, a rock star, a science fiction monster, or an angel. You can meet up with pals or play games. In a moment, you can travel anywhere in the world. You are free to pursue your fantasies. At least until your mother yells at you to come to dinner and turn off the computer.

That’s the metaverse, an online virtual reality world created in part by a computer engineer named David Baszucki and the firm he founded, Roblox Corp. Baszucki didn’t invent the metaverse (the term was popularized by novelist Neal Stephenson in 1992), but Roblox claims it has 47 million daily active players from all over the world, the majority of them are children who spent 11 billion hours there last summer. Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg believes the metaverse is the way of the future, and his company was renamed Meta Platforms in October. Microsoft is also relocating to the area.

They are years behind Baszucki.

“We’re building a platform where people don’t only play,” adds Baszucki via email. “They’re starting to learn together, work together, and experience entertainment together.” “The variety comes from the users—millions and millions and millions of different experiences.” And it’s based on decency and security.” Baszucki was introduced as “the one and only Builderman” at a software development conference in October, and he received a standing ovation. In the early days of Roblox, Builderman was his avatar, a computer-generated character he designed to represent himself online. However, much like how social networking sites let you to upload your own content, Roblox leaves the majority of the “building” to the developers and the young people that use the site. According to, there could be more than 30 million different games on Roblox. The creators create games, stores, and imagined worlds, and are compensated if children purchase subscriptions or spend digital money (“Robux”) on admission fees or digital items.

Baszucki, a 58-year-old Stanford graduate, founded an educational software company with his brother in 1989 to teach children basic science. "We noticed that students were building things and creating in addition to performing their physics assignments."