Full Buck Moon 2021: This Week’s Full Moon In July Is Not To Be Missed

The next full moon is scheduled to grace the skies this week, so skywatchers should keep an eye out for the Full Buck Moon. They can even see Jupiter and Saturn through the telescope.

The full moon for this month will occur on Friday at 10.37 p.m. EDT, but it will appear full for roughly three days, beginning Thursday night and ending Sunday morning, according to NASA. Those who want to catch a peek of it will have plenty of opportunity to do so.

This full moon, like the others, has several nicknames, including the “Buck Moon.” This refers to the period of year when bucks start sprouting new antlers from their brows. Bucks lose and renew their antlers every year, growing larger and “more spectacular” each time, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

“Salmon Moon,” “Feather Moulting Moon,” “Month of the Ripe Corn Moon,” “Moon When the Chokecherries are Ripe,” “Halfway Summer Moon,” and “Thunder Moon” are some of the other names for the event.

Other things to look out for during the Full Buck Moon

The Full Buck Moon is worth seeing even if it isn’t a supermoon because the Strawberry Moon in June was thought to be the final one for 2021. Aside from the natural beauty of our planet’s satellite, those who venture out to see it may also see Jupiter and Saturn, which will appear to be following the moon through the sky.

Even with the naked eye, both of these gas giants are plainly visible. Skywatchers can discover them in the sky by following the moon, according to EarthSky.

Those hoping to see the full moon should get out a little earlier than usual because July sunsets include a special treat for skygazers: Venus. According to NASA, the planet is referred to as either “the Morning Star” or “the Evening Star” depending on when it will be visible. Those who want to see it this month can do so roughly half an hour after sunset.