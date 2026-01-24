Fuel Tanker Explosion Closes Southern Bypass, Causes Traffic Havoc

A massive fuel tanker explosion on Nairobi’s Southern Bypass has triggered widespread chaos, with authorities rushing to control a massive fire and manage the complete closure of the road. The incident, which took place just before noon today near the Carnivore exit, has left commuters stranded and added further urgency to calls for stricter safety measures for hazardous cargo transport in the city.

Traffic Gridlock as Fire Erupts

The explosion, which engulfed the overturned tanker in flames, caused a column of thick black smoke to rise above the Nairobi skyline. Eyewitnesses described the blast as resembling a bomb going off. “The heat was intense, and everyone just abandoned their cars and ran,” said James Mwangi, a motorist who witnessed the incident from a short distance. Emergency teams, including the Nairobi County Fire Department and police, quickly arrived at the scene, working under difficult conditions to prevent further escalation.

Authorities have imposed a complete road closure on both lanes of the Southern Bypass near Lang’ata, a key transport route connecting several major roads in Nairobi. The explosion has prompted widespread traffic diversion, with vehicles being rerouted to Lang’ata Road and Mombasa Road, resulting in significant tailbacks all the way to the Ole Sereni interchange.

For now, authorities have cautioned the public to steer clear of the area due to the risk of secondary explosions and to avoid unnecessary congestion around the incident site. As emergency teams battle the blaze, no casualties have been officially reported, although the severity of the fire has hampered quick rescue operations.

Growing Concerns Over Road Safety

This fuel tanker explosion is the latest in a series of similar incidents that have raised alarm over road safety in Kenya. The Southern Bypass, a route designed to alleviate congestion in Nairobi’s city center, has become a hotspot for heavy commercial vehicles, many of which exceed speed limits and carry hazardous materials.

Road safety experts are now calling for stronger enforcement of regulations concerning the transport of dangerous goods. “Today it’s a bypass; tomorrow it could be a residential area,” warned one road safety advocate. “We cannot continue to rely on luck. We need stricter regulation enforcement now.” As fire crews continue their efforts to extinguish the flames, Nairobians are bracing themselves for a long, delayed journey home amidst a city-wide gridlock.