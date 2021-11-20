Fuel is rationed, and travel is restricted in flood-stricken Western Canada.

Officials in the flood-stricken western United States Travel and fuel restrictions were declared by Canada on Friday as the region grappled with supply issues, the latest in a long series of problems brought on by torrential rains.

Landslides and water wreaked havoc on roads and infrastructure in southwestern British Columbia on Sunday and Monday, forcing the Trans Mountain pipeline to be temporarily shut down.

At a press conference, Mike Farnworth, the province’s public safety minister, said, “We are encouraging people to reduce their gasoline use and vehicle travel at this time, and we are putting in place orders under the provincial state of emergency to facilitate this.”

Individuals will be unable to purchase more than 30 liters (eight gallons) of gasoline at the pump.

“We’re asking people not to travel into severely affected areas,” Farnworth added, “not only for their personal safety, but also to ensure that the fuel we do have goes toward the services people need during this time of crisis.”

“These measures will keep commercial traffic moving, stabilize our supply chains, and ensure that everyone arrives home safely,” he continued.

Authorities are still looking for four people in the Pemberton area, where a woman’s body was discovered by aid workers earlier this week.

The army, which has been mobilized since Wednesday, is working to clear roads and construct a new levee in the town of Abbotsford, which was largely submerged and may be subject to more rain anticipated for next week.

On Thursday, 60 soldiers landed in the city.

Pamela Hogan, a public affairs officer of the Canadian Armed Forces, told AFP that “pretty much every army base in the country is standing by to be ready to deploy if they have to.”

“Members of the Canadian Armed Forces will be aiding the civilian engineers in charge of the dike construction,” she stated.

Next week, heavy rains are forecast to return to the area.

Several natural disasters have struck Canada’s Pacific coast in recent months, including excessive summer heat at the end of June, which experts blamed on climate change, and large wildfires.