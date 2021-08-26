From the Shadows: Bats’ Secret, Endangered Lives

Torchlights slash through the darkness inside a church in western France, echoing with the shrieks of hundreds of bats, as if it were a scene from a horrible horror film.

These animals of the night, on the other hand, do not frighten anyone.

They’re getting their annual check-up as scientists try to decipher the secrets of an animal whose horrible reputation has overshadowed its numerous contributions to the world.

Hundreds of Greater Mouse-eared bats are carried from hand to hand at Saint Martin’s church in Noyal-Muzillac, Brittany, by volunteers and scientists wearing gloves to avoid bites.

Each bat is meticulously examined, with its sex, height, and weight recorded, blood drawn, teeth scrutinized for wear, and translucent wings extended out and studied.

A male puppy, born just a few weeks ago in the rafters of the church, is hanging upside down by its claws in a tube placed on a weighing scale: 19.7 grams (0.7 ounces).

After the physical examination is completed, the newest addition to the colony is implanted with a tiny tag the size of a grain of rice.

“When these bats are newborns, they place a little microchip under their skin, called a pit tag, just like a dog or a cat, and then they release them,” said Emma Teeling, head of zoology at University College Dublin.

This is a yearly rite performed by the organization Bretagne Vivante, which collects and inspects the entire colony in order to better understand and protect this endangered dark-furred species.

Why is it that such a reviled creature receives so much attention?

Because they are one of the most endangered creatures on the planet, threatened by habitat destruction and human persecution.

Bats have long been vilified as fanged monsters or disease carriers, and the pandemic has done little to change that perception, with the World Health Organization stating that the coronavirus most likely started in the creatures.

Rodrigo Medellin, co-leader of the IUCN Bat Group, said he had never fought harder to protect bats.

However, the only flying mammal has a lot more to offer than viruses and vampire legends.

You can thank bats if you’ve ever drunk coffee, eaten a taco, or worn a cotton t-shirt, according to Medellin.

Fruit-eating animals aid in the dispersal of seeds from tree to tree, and some bats are essential pollinators.

According to Bat Conservation International, some species can eat up to half their body weight in insects per night.

Medellin of remarked, “They are the best natural pesticide.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.