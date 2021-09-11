From the inside of the egg, baby birds begin to learn their parents’ calls: research.

According to Australian experts, baby birds hear and absorb their parents’ chirping and singing directions while waiting to hatch from eggs, just like babies in utero who become used to their parents’ voices from within the womb.

Sonia Kleindorfer, a professor at Flinders University’s BirdLab in Adelaide, South Australia, led a team of researchers to this conclusion. Kleindorfer is also the director of the University of Vienna’s Konrad Lorenz Research Center.

Kleindorfer explained, “Vocal production learning is thought to occur in only seven lineages of birds and mammals, including humans.”

Her research looked at auditory prenatal learning in embryos from three species that learn by hearing and two species that learn through other means. Listening birds include the red-winged fairy-wren, the splendid fairy-wren, and Darwin’s little ground sparrow. The Japanese quail and the tiny penguin are not.

The study, which was published in the Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society B, looked at whether bird embryos acquire habituated to the sounds of other birds. Scientists discovered that it occurs in both types of animals and may be more widespread than previously thought.

Kleindorfer described her discovery as “extending the time frame for sound learning to the prenatal period,” adding that it “hopefully inspires greater inquiry into the unique capacity of animals to learn sound.” She believes the findings will provide fresh light on how “early aural experience” influences animal behavior and information processing, as well as the neurobiology of birds.

Researchers utilized heart rates as a surrogate for whether embryos were responding to voices by measuring heart rates as they heard birds chirping and singing. The baby birds would need months, if not years, to create their own complicated calls and melodies.

“Long before real vocalization, we observed that these young songbirds were also discriminating towards non-specific sounds and capable of ‘non-associative’… sounds,” said study co-author Diane Colombelli-Ngrel, referring to noises that aren’t made by their parents.

Only seven animal orders, according to Kleindorfer, have learned to create vocal sounds: primates, songbirds, parrots, hummingbirds, cetaceans (whales, dolphins, and porpoises), pinnipeds (seals, sea lions, and walruses), and bats. “Only humans can accomplish it,” she remarked of primates.

