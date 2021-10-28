From the comfort of your sofa, you can assist NASA in training its Mars rovers to avoid danger.

From the comfort of your own home, you may now contribute to a project that will aid NASA’s Mars rovers in better navigating the Martian surface.

Individuals interested in contributing to the AI4Mars project can help train an artificial intelligence algorithm to recognize geological features in photographs captured by Perseverance and other Mars rovers.

The terrain on Mars can be dangerous for rovers. All three NASA rovers, Opportunity, Curiosity, and Spirit, have gotten trapped in sand at some point.

The AI4Mars project’s purpose is to apply machine learning technology similar to that used in self-driving automobiles on Earth to assist NASA rovers in identifying risky terrain on their own.

To accomplish this, the algorithm requires a large amount of data to learn from. And this is where citizen scientists can make a significant contribution.

The initiative allows people to name elements in photographs taken by NASA’s Mars rovers, resulting in the creation of the first open-source navigation dataset for the Red Planet.

This dataset will aid rovers in recognizing different types of terrain and determining whether or not they are dangerous.

Please see this link for further information on how you can help. Volunteers will be requested to describe different landscape types like as sand, dirt, bedrock, and large rocks by drawing polygons in photographs taken by the Mars rover.

Last year, AI4Mars was launched using photos from NASA’s Curiosity Rover, which is now exploring Mars alongside Perseverance.

With the help of a program that NASA’s rover operators use to highlight characteristics like sand and rock while planning driving routes on the Martian surface, members of the public categorized over half a million photographs.

SPOC (Soil Property and Object Classification) was developed as a result of this research, and it was able to accurately recognize traits like these in over 98 percent of situations.

Then, on Tuesday, NASA stated that Perseverance’s photos can now be used to train the algorithm.

The system is still in development, but the AI4Mars team hopes to utilize it to make future Mars rovers smarter and safer, as well as do even more autonomous driving than Perseverance’s AutoNav technology presently allows.

