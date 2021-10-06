From Rice Sacks to Runway: India’s Jute Rebranding Battle

Jute is gaining popularity around the world, from Christian Dior boutiques to royal wedding favors, as demand for alternatives to plastic grows, with analysts forecasting that the bag sector alone could be worth more than $3 billion by 2024.

India is keen to take advantage of this market change and revitalize its flagging industry by expanding it beyond sacks and gunny bags to include fashion.

Environmentalists praise the fabric, also known as sack cloth, hessian, or burlap, since it can help with carbon capture and consumes less natural resources than cotton.

“During a season, one hectare of jute plant may absorb approximately 15 tonnes of CO2 and discharge 11 tonnes of oxygen, minimizing greenhouse effects,” Swati Singh Sambyal, a sustainability and circular economy expert based in New Delhi, calculated.

In comparison to cotton, she said, manufacturing takes approximately four months and requires “minimal water and fertilizer.”

The jute industry was a major component of India’s economy during British rule, and the cloth was sold all over the world, but by the 1990s, it was struggling to compete with cheaper synthetic alternatives and lower production costs in Bangladesh.

India is currently promoting jute as a fabric for a sustainable future, with the government requiring that all grains and 20% of sugar be packaged in jute sacks.

Leading Indian fashion designers like Ashish Soni and Pawan Aswani employ jute blends in their collections.

However, detractors argue that the country’s dilapidated mills and outmoded farming practices are incompatible with such lofty goals.

“India can meet world demand,” Gouranga Kar, the director of the Central Research Institute for Jute and Allied Fibres, stated. “However, two things are required: improving people’s skills…to make new sorts of products, and updating machinery.”

Hundreds of barefoot people work in a big dismal hall covered with fine, fibrous dust for eight-hour shifts, 24 hours a day, at Meghna Jute Mills.

As noisy machines spun out long strands of sparkly yarn behind him, firm president Supriya Das observed, “Jute has a potentially big international market.”

“We can make nice yarn if the machines are high-tech. The quality of the fibre must increase in order for it to be used in a variety of applications. Unless we bring value-added products like ornamental items and rugs, the sector would be doomed.”

Because of this, nearly all of the world's jute is farmed in this region or in Bangladesh.