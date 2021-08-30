From Neptune’s opposition to the Equinox in September 2021, there’s a lot to look forward to in the sky.

In September, skywatchers can look forward to seeing Neptune and the changing of seasons, among other things.

After the spectacular show put on by the annual Perseid meteor shower in August, September provides its own set of cosmic delights. The new moon will not be visible in the sky until September 7, so skywatchers can begin their watching on that date. They will have a decent chance of spotting fainter objects such as star clusters and galaxies because its light will not interfere with viewing.

When is the best time to see the Blue Giant?

On Sept. 14, the blue giant Neptune will be in opposition, meaning it will be on the “opposite side of the Earth from the sun.” It will be at its closest approach to the Earth, and the sun will be completely lit.

According to Smithsonian Magazine, Neptune is the most distant planet that orbits the sun. It’s also the only planet that can’t be seen with just the naked eye. Seeing it without a large telescope is unusual, but from the evening of September 13 until the morning of September 14, it will be at its brightest, making it the greatest time to see and photograph Neptune.

However, skywatchers will still require optical help to see the planet because it is never completely “bright,” according to EarthSky. Those interested in seeing it will require a telescope or binoculars, as well as a precise sky chart or even a stargazing app.

Harvest Moon is full.

On Sept. 20, at 7:55 p.m. EDT, the next full moon will reach its brightest point. According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, this is known as the Full Harvest Moon because the abundance of bright moonlight in the early evening aided farmers in harvesting the crops they had grown during the summer.

According to NASA, the brightest planet on the evening of the full moon will be Venus, which will appear as the evening star. Jupiter will be another brilliant planet, while Saturn will be the faintest of the planets visible in the sky.

The Autumnal Equinox occurs in September.

On September 22, just days after the full moon, the September equinox will occur.

Days and nights are almost equal in length on this day.

The autumnal equinox, or the first day of fall in the Northern Hemisphere, occurs on this day. As a result, the sun will rise later and nightfall will arrive earlier. However, in the Southern Hemisphere, Brief News from Washington Newsday.