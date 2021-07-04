From Moment, MagSafe iPhone Mounts Are the Future of Phone Accessories

When Apple unveiled its iPhone line with MagSafe in late 2020, it was evident that accessory manufacturers would be eager to use the technology. Unfortunately, the increase in available items has been slower than anticipated by consumers, but they are on their way today, just in time for iPhone 13. Moment started off as a mobile photography startup, but has subsequently expanded to include additional product categories. It brilliantly utilizes MagSafe to create a tripod, automobile vent mount, wall mount, and other magnet-embedded devices.

Even the harshest critics should be satisfied with a MagSafe compatible item. Moment has a good selection of handy iPhone accessories.

Moment iPhone Case with MagSafe

To effectively utilize the numerous mounts and accessories, Moment makes iPhone covers with MagSafe compatible magnets incorporated. It’s worth noting that you don’t have to use the company’s case in order to use the magnet attachments.

According to the company’s website, the iPhone 12 Thin Case is comprised of polycarbonate and Bio-TPU. “It is not totally compostable,” it adds, “but it does minimize the amount of petroleum-based plastic consumed compared to a typical phone case.”

It feels more plastic than rubbery, whether it’s because of the materials used or anything else. This is especially true around the volume and wake buttons. The edges are stiff, but beveled to avoid being overly sharp. This Thin Case isn’t as supple as Apple’s silicone version. Moment’s case, on the other hand, feels a touch more resistant to daily use, such as scratches and discolouration from handling. Its main drawback is that it costs more than Apple’s silicone case. The Thin Case is a beautiful case, but its current price of $59 makes it difficult to justify.

One reason for this could be the inclusion of a lens mount. Photographers may quickly attach Moment lenses by placing the lens cover over the iPhone’s camera system. To take advantage of this function, you’ll need to buy a lens. If a hand strap is purchased separately, it can be attached to the bottom case loop.

MagSafe Tripod Mount for the Moment

Regardless of whether you’re using a MagSafe-compatible case or not. This is a condensed version of the information.