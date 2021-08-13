‘From Heaven to Hell,’ say Greek beekeepers, lamenting the loss of a tradition to fire.

Hundreds of charcoal rings commemorate the ruins of beehives that once littered the once-green hillsides outside the hamlet of Voutas on the Greek island of Evia.

In a location that generates 40% of Greece’s honey, pine, walnut, and fig trees were among the abundant plant life that kept the bees alive. Those hardworking employees, in turn, were an important part of the local environment, pollinating local farmers’ crops.

Babis, 53, whose major source of income was his hives, adds, “It’s a whole way of life that we lost along with the forest.”

“What will we discover here next year?” It’s finished. We’ve gone from being in heaven to being in hell.”

In a frenzy of wildfires billowed by the forces of climate change, bee colonies that had been bred over decades and with abilities passed down through generations were wiped out.

Greece, along with Turkey, Italy, Spain, and Algeria, has been ravaged by a wildfire season dubbed by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis as the “biggest ecological calamity in decades.”

“The climate catastrophe is a terrible reality that shows us that forests will become more fragile and precious for what they provide,” says WWF Greece managing director Dimitris Karavellas.

“The climate catastrophe must serve as a wake-up call for change, not as an excuse to fail.”

For the beekeepers of Evia, though, change is too late.

“We lost our hives because we were fleeing to defend our villages,” Adonis Vakos explains as he observes the burnt woodland before him, his cap pulled low on his head.

Only 50 hives remain of the 130 he had when the fires raced across the island for nine days, according to Vakos, 49, the last descendant of a family of beekeepers.

“I’ve been a beekeeper since I was ten years old. We won’t have time to resurrect it, and we’ll be dead before it grows back. If it ever returns, it will take 50 years.”

Northern Evia has long been one of Greece’s most popular beekeeping regions.

Its microclimate, biodiversity, and pine trees caressed by the etesian summer breeze provided optimal circumstances for exceptional honey production.

Stathis Albanis, president of the local beekeepers’ cooperative, remarked, “Forty percent of the country’s honey production takes place here.”

Thousands of Greek beekeepers brought their hives to the north of Evia island during the summer and into November, according to Panagiotis Gianakaras, a local beekeeper.

