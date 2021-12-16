From Ferrari to Nike, companies are racing toward a ‘Metaverse’ future.

Although the internet’s metaverse vision is still a long way off, corporations ranging from Ferrari to Nike are already pouring in to experiment and cultivate a following, partly out of fear of missing out.

The uproar over virtual goods comes amid wild claims that the metaverse, a virtual reality version of the internet, could one day supplant the current web.

However, other virtual worlds, such as the Fortnite and Minecraft games, as well as the Roblox platform, are already operational.

Ryan Mullins, the inventor of virtual sneaker app Aglet, stated, “I think a lot of it is experimentation.”

“If it turns out that we make a couple of dollars or anything like that, that’s wonderful,” he added, repeating the Silicon Valley mantra of “innovate, disrupt, or die.”

With a line of digital apparel from Uniqlo on Minecraft and Balenciaga outfits and sneakers available in Fortnite, fashion has been at the forefront.

Designers are also branching out into the emerging sector of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which are one-of-a-kind digital items like paintings or animations.

“This is a huge opportunity for marketers who want to get in early and create a long-term presence… on a genuinely global scale,” said Christina Wootton, Roblox’s vice president of partnerships.

Chipotle, the Mexican fast-food business, built the first virtual and ephemeral restaurant on Roblox over the Halloween holiday.

The brand provided tickets for a free burrito at a local restaurant, as well as virtual outfits to style up one’s avatar and a treasure hunt.

In July, Ferrari released a Fortnite-exclusive replica of its forthcoming 296 GTB model, which will not be available in the real world until 2022 but can be driven in the game.

Nike had already launched “Nikeland,” a virtual storefront on Roblox, and said Monday that it had acquired RTFKT — pronounced “artifact” — a digital shoe startup.

The metaverse concept is first and foremost a big laboratory with direct pathways to the young demographic desired by advertising for enterprises that exist primarily in the physical world.

“If this thing sticks around, revenues will follow, but we want to make sure our brand is present in these early contexts,” said Aglet’s Mullins.

Chipotle sees potential “opportunities to directly drive sales” as the first restaurant in Roblox, according to the company.

The metaverse is also a gold mine of information, providing significant insights into how people perceive a product that doesn't yet exist.