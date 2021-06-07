From 90 Million Years Ago, a Massive Titanosaur Ago Is One Of The 15 Biggest Dinosaurs Ever Discovered

Based on bone measures, researchers have named a newly discovered dinosaur species among the top 15 largest dinosaurs ever unearthed globally.

The dinosaur’s remains were discovered in 2006 west of Eromanga, in Queensland, Australia’s northeastern state. They are the largest dinosaur skeletal remains yet uncovered in the United States.

Palaeontologists from the Queensland Museum, the Eromanga Natural History Museum, and the University of Melbourne have finally described the dinosaur scientifically after 15 years of hard investigation.