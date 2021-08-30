Fresh fruits and Girl Scouts experiments are heading to the International Space Station, thanks to a SpaceX Cargo Dragon launch.

SpaceX has launched its 23rd resupply trip to the International Space Station (ISS), and it’s carrying a lot of fascinating cargo with it.

At 3:14 a.m. EDT on Sunday, SpaceX launched its Cargo Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. Over 4,800 pounds of cargo was carried on the trip, ranging from science experiments and spacecraft technology to crew supplies including fresh fruits.

According to CBS News, Joel Montalbano, space station program manager at Johnson Space Center in Houston, said, “We have lemons, onions, some avocado, and some cherry tomatoes.” “We’re also bringing some ice cream with us. That’s a tremendous hit with the rest of the crew.”

The Faraday Research Facility, a multi-purpose unit that may host up to 12 “microlab” experiments if “validated,” is among the cargo coming to the ISS. The facility will support research from the Houston Methodist Research Institute and Houston’s Second Baptist School, as well as three projects proposed by the winners of the 2020 “Making Space for Girls” initiative, which received 680 Girl Scouts’ submissions.

One experiment will look at how crops like tomatoes, lemongrass, and peppers grow in microgravity, while another will investigate how ants tunnel in space. The third experiment involves brine shrimps, sometimes known as “sea monkeys,” to see if crustaceans can be reared in space as a protein source.

“If we can convince kids at an early age that they can be scientists and that science is cool, we might see an increase in the number of engineers and scientists graduating from college. In a press release from the ISS National Laboratory, ProXopS Faraday Research Facility Mission Manager Jeff Fitch commented, “That’s what we need right now.”

Aside from the fruits and Girl Scout experiments, the cargo is also transporting other critical experiments to the International Space Station.

The Advanced Plant EXperiment-08, for example, will investigate the role of polyamines in flowering plants’ responses to microgravity stress, while Retinal Diagnostics will test a “small, light-based device” that can take images of astronauts’ retinas to track the progression of Space-Associated Neuro-Ocular Syndrome (SANS).

The SpaceX cargo Dragon is slated to arrive at the station at 11 a.m. ET on Monday, but NASA Television, the NASA website, and the NASA app will begin coverage of the arrival at 9:30 a.m. ET. It will spend nearly a month on the International Space Station.