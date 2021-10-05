France Has Been Reserved For Blinken Visits To Mend Ties

On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris to try to mend fences after a submarine contract was cancelled.

Last month, President Emmanuel Macron was enraged when Australia cancelled a multibillion-dollar purchase for French submarines, instead opting for US nuclear counterparts.

Secret conversations leading up to the cancellation were dubbed a “stab in the back” by Macron’s government, and the French president summoned his diplomats from Washington and Canberra.

President Joe Biden has subsequently attempted to make amends, with Karen Donfried, the assistant secretary of state for European affairs, stating this week that “the September 15 announcement might have benefited from better and more open dialogue among friends.”

The meeting between Blinken and his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian, which is slated for Tuesday, is unlikely to be as friendly as usual between the two allied governments.

According to a spokesman for Le Drian’s ministry, the meeting is only an opportunity to “identify steps that may facilitate a recovery of confidence between our two countries.”

Macron and Blinken are not planned to meet in person, indicating that French rage is still seething. Instead, the US top diplomat will meet with Emmanuel Bonne, the French president’s diplomatic advisor.

This exclusion contrasts sharply with the French president’s availability for Donald Trump’s secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, when he visited Paris in November last year to bid farewell.

Blinken’s travel to Paris was planned before the submarines row erupted, and it was to coincide with a gathering of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), a group of largely wealthy nations.

However, the repercussions from the defense crisis is likely to take up the majority of his two-day stay.

Blinken, a fluent French speaker who spent part of his youth in Paris, will require all of his French knowledge and diplomatic savvy to persuade his hosts about the partnership’s long-term viability.

Donfried echoed France’s earlier assessment, saying that mending ties “will take time and hard work, and it will need to be proved not only in words but also in deeds.”

France may have begun to soften its stance after Biden spoke by phone with Macron, who then dispatched his ambassador to Washington, where he spoke with Blinken and Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan. Brief News from Washington Newsday.