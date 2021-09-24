France claims Johnson of the United Kingdom offered to “re-establish cooperation.”

In the midst of a diplomatic crisis over a submarine deal with Australia, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson informed French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday that he wanted to “re-establish collaboration,” according to Macron’s office.

Last week, Macron was enraged when Australia rejected a mega-deal to acquire diesel submarines from France in favor of nuclear-powered submarines from the United States, which had been secured through covert discussions sponsored by Britain.

The British prime minister said he hoped for cooperation “in line with our beliefs and mutual objectives,” such as fighting climate change, protecting the Indo-Pacific area, and fighting terrorism, in the chat, which the Elysee said came at Johnson’s request.

Macron told Johnson that “he is expecting his recommendations,” according to a statement released by Macron’s office.

In an extraordinary diplomatic protest, Macron recalled the French ambassadors to Washington and Canberra in response to what he perceives as a “stab in the back” over the submarine deal.

However, France’s envoy in London remained on the job, despite France’s Europe Minister Clement Beaune characterizing London as a “third wheel” in the arrangement and a “junior partner” to the US.

Johnson appealed to France last week to “donnez-moi un break,” urging for calm after a flare-up in France, as well as telling Paris to “prenez un grip” (“get a grip”).

The submarine row has strained relations between Paris and London, which have been strained since the United Kingdom voted to exit the European Union in 2016.

Brexit has sparked a number of tensions between the two countries, most notably over fishing rights, but also over the still-unresolved question of commerce between mainland Britain and Northern Ireland.

Flows of migrants have also been a source of friction between Paris and London.

Experts say there is still a willingness on both sides to continue close cooperation in defense areas.

According to Hans Kundnani and Alice Billon-Galland of the Chatham House policy organization, the submarine agreement “generated legitimate outrage in France and definitely delivered a significant blow to trust and cooperation between France and the UK in a relationship already strained by years of post-Brexit conflicts.”

“The reality is that the two countries have a similar set of interests and partners in the Indo-Pacific and beyond, and they will need to find methods to navigate present tensions,” they said.

They believe that if they succeed, it will pave the path for more Europeans to contribute to Asia’s security.