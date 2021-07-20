Former Honduran President Lobo is barred from entering the United States due to alleged drug dealings.

As part of a stepped-up campaign against corruption in Central America, the US said Tuesday that former Honduran president Porfirio “Pepe” Lobo will be barred from visiting the US owing to alleged bribes from drug traffickers.

Lobo, who led Honduras from 2010 to 2014, as well as his wife Rosa Elena Bonilla Avila and their children, will be barred from entering the United States “due to substantial corruption,” according to Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

In a statement, Blinken stated, “Their corrupt conduct threatened the stability of Honduras’ democratic institutions.”

“These designations reinforce the United States’ commitment to combatting Honduras’ corruption and disdain for the rule of law, which stymies progress.”

Lobo allegedly accepted money from narcotraffickers Los Cachiros in exchange for political favors, according to Blinken. Lobo has categorically refuted the charges.

In 2019, the former first lady was sentenced to 58 years in jail for fraud and abuse of public funds, but she was released after a judge ordered a retrial due to judicial irregularities.

The administration of President Joe Biden has pledged to make the fight against corruption a top international priority, particularly in Central America.

Officials close to Biden consider bribery, along with poverty, violence, and climate change, as a factor in the tens of thousands of Central Americans fleeing to the United States in search of safety, a huge political problem in Washington.

Juan Orlando Hernandez, Honduras’ current president, was listed as a co-conspirator in the prosecution of his brother, who was sentenced to life in prison for drug trafficking in March by a US court.

Lobo rejected US claims against him earlier last month, when he was also placed on the State Department’s so-called Engel list of corrupt players, by pointing to his replacement.

“How much do we know about each other?” Juan Orlando Hernandez is the most corrupt person in Honduras’ history, although he isn’t on this list. So, what kind of credibility does this list have?” According to Lobo, who spoke to Radio America.