Foreigners are among the 11 people killed in floods in Iraqi Kurdistan.

An official claimed 11 people, including two foreigners, died in flash floods that raced over northern Iraq after torrential rains in Arbil, the autonomous Kurdistan region’s capital, on Friday.

Many people were taken aback when heavy storm waves began flooding into their homes before morning in a country suffering from severe drought.

“The death toll has risen to 11 when the civil defense discovered the bodies of three people who had gone missing after being carried away by the floodwaters. A Filipino national and a Turk are among them “A local administration official, Nabaz Abdelhamid, told AFP.

Omid Khoshnaw, the provincial governor, had previously stated that eight people had died, including women and children. He also stated that “substantial” damage had occurred, particularly in a working-class region south of Arbil city.

He stated that four members of the civil defense team who had arrived to assist locals were hurt when their car was washed away.

“One of the eight individuals killed was struck by lightning, while the others drowned in their homes,” said civil defense spokesperson Sarkawt Karach.

He went on to say that many individuals had been forced to flee their homes.

“Missing person searches are underway,” Karach said, adding that the dead toll could grow.

An AFP reporter in Arbil witnessed torrents of filthy water flooding down highways.

Storm floods washed away buses, trucks, and tanker trucks, with some toppled over or twisted on their sides.

Khoshnaw advised residents to stay at home unless absolutely essential, saying that more rain was on the way, raising worries of additional flooding.

Iraq has been battered by a series of severe weather occurrences.

It has had to deal with scorching heat and frequent droughts in recent years, but it has also had to deal with devastating floods, which are exacerbated when torrential rain falls on the sun-baked land.

Because of the hard terrain and loss of flora, the earth can not absorb water as rapidly as it should, resulting in flash floods when storms strike.

Climate change, according to scientists, intensifies extreme weather, such as droughts and the possibility for greater rainstorm intensity.

Experts have warned that in war-torn Iraq, record low rainfall, exacerbated by climate change, is risking social and economic calamity.

Falling water levels on the Tigris and Euphrates rivers as a result of dam-building in neighboring Turkey and Iran have compounded the effects of low rainfall. According to Samah Hadid of the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC),

Due to the severity of the drought, many farming families have been compelled to abandon their property and seek work in cities.

