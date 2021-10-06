For their work on catalysts, a duo has been awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry.

Benjamin List of Germany and David MacMillan of the United States won the Nobel Chemistry Prize on Wednesday for developing a precise new tool for molecular assembly that has helped make chemistry greener, according to the panel.

“For their discovery of a precise new tool for molecular construction: organocatalysis,” the couple was honored. The Nobel Committee stated, “This has had a significant impact on medicinal research and has made chemistry greener.”

Prior to their work, scientists believed there were only two types of catalysts, metals and enzymes.

In the year 2000, the researchers created a third method, working separately.