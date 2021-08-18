For the third day in a row, French firefighters are battling a Riviera inferno.

Hundreds of firemen battled the deadliest blaze of the summer near the swanky Riviera resort of Saint-Tropez for a third day on Wednesday, forcing thousands of residents and visitors to leave.

Since breaking out in the Plaine des Maures nature reserve on Monday evening, the fire has charred 5,000 hectares in a region noted for its forests, wines, and animals.

The fire “had not expanded” during the night, but “that does not mean it is under control,” according to Franck Graciano, a spokesman for the Var fire service.

He explained, “We’ll do the same basic work as yesterday by dropping water on the crucial spots.”

To put out the fires, 1,200 firefighters were dispatched, who used high-pressure hoses and water-bombing planes and helicopters.

According to the Var prefecture, high temperatures and strong winds led local officials to evacuate over 7,000 people from their homes and campsites, with many of them seeking refuge in municipal buildings and schools.

There were 1,300 people camping at a campsite in Bormes-les-Mimosas, which is located south of Saint-Tropez.

Others escaped the village of La-Garde-Freinet, but the fire department reported there were no further evacuations overnight.

Cindy Thinesse, who escaped a campsite near Cavalaire on Monday evening, said, “We started smelling the smoke around 7:00 pm, then we saw the flames on the hill.”

She told AFP, “We hesitated, but when we saw it, we decided to go.”

During a visit to first responders Tuesday evening, President Emmanuel Macron, who has been on vacation on the Mediterranean coast, stated, “The coming hours will be absolutely decisive” for the firefighting effort.

While Macron added that “the battle is still going on and the fire hasn’t been controlled, stabilized,” he stated that the firefighters’ bravery had allowed them to “escape the worst” so far, with no casualties.

Parts of Turkey, Bulgaria, Albania, Northern Macedonia, Greece, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Israel, Tunisia, Algeria, and Morocco have already been destroyed by large fires this year.

Seasonal wildfires in the Mediterranean basin have long been related to the region’s dry and hot summer weather, but climate scientists warn that they will grow more common as a result of man-made global warming.

The fire is thought to have begun near a highway rest stop around 30 kilometers (18 miles) northwest of Saint-Tropez.

The mayor of La Garde-Freinet village, Thomas Dombry, told AFP, “We’ve never seen it spread with such fast, it was three or four times the typical.”

Even though the authorities were estimating the cost to the environment.