For the Post-Merkel Cabinet, Petrolhead, Novelist, and Trampolinist

Olaf Scholz, who is set to succeed Angela Merkel as German chancellor after 16 years in office, has put together a peculiar coalition to share power at the top of his center-left government.

Scholz’s Social Democrats, the Greens, and the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) will form a coalition that will put often ideologically opposed leaders of smaller parties in key positions.

Here’s a look at who will be the senior ministers and what may be expected of them.

Christian Lindner, the head of the FDP, appears to be in line to take over the coveted finance ministry in the upcoming administration.

Lindner is known for his stylish clothes and firm grasp on the steering wheel of his party, which he has returned to power after an eight-year hiatus.

At a critical time for the German economy, the fast-talking 42-year-old would be handed the keys to the post he has been vying for for years.

The vintage vehicle enthusiast, who used to define his interests outside of politics on his website as “everything that can be filled with gasoline,” would be in charge of the new coalition’s enormous green investment program.

Lindner is not a natural ally for the Social Democrats (SPD) or the Greens because of his excitement for rigorous fiscal restraint and his wish to see market, not government, take the lead on renewable energy.

In the face of rising inflation, his party’s strict adherence to balanced budgets could put Lindner, who is engaged to be married, at odds with the government’s more left-leaning members.

Robert Habeck, the urbane Greens co-leader who helped turn the party into a strong political force, is set to chair a new super-ministry for climate in the future administration.

The 52-year-old philosopher has exploited his soft-spoken charisma as a potent draw for the environmentalist outfit, having co-authored three novels with his wife.

Habeck had been mentioned as a possible finance minister for some time, but he appeared to have lost out to Lindner in a tug-of-war.

After nearly two months of fighting, Habeck appears to have earned an appealing consolation prize: a new power center integrating economic, environment, and energy policy powers.

In the run-up to September’s general election, Habeck stated on the campaign train that “we are talking here about a time to change the course of history.”

He made news in April when he stepped aside as the more visible component of the Greens' leadership team.