For the first time, researchers saw coral cells engulfing algae.

For the first time, scientists have seen coral cells consume photosynthetic algae. It’s a fundamental step in comprehending their vital symbiotic relationship.

According to the authors of a recent study published in Frontiers in Marine Science, coral reefs are major biodiversity hotspots in the world’s seas. They have, however, been put under a lot of stress in recent decades as a result of global warming.

The crucial symbiotic link between corals and microscopic algae known as dinoflagellates has been strained.

“Algae are taken up by coral cells, which supply them with protection and photosynthetic building materials. Professor Noriyuki Satoh of Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology (OIST) Graduate University, the study’s senior author, noted in a university news release that the algae feed the corals with nutrients that they synthesis.

Corals, however, eject the algae in response to stressors like as rising temperatures, acidity, and pollution, and die as a result of catastrophic bleaching occurrences.

The Acroporidae family of stony corals is claimed to be the most prevalent type of coral in tropical and sub-tropical reefs, according to the university. They’re also important for coral reef development since they grow quickly and create calcium carbonate skeletons. They are, however, extremely vulnerable to bleaching events, therefore knowing the “cellular and molecular principles” of their symbiosis with algae is critical for coral reef preservation.

Coral cells are claimed to be “notoriously difficult” to culture, according to OIST, therefore prior investigations employed cells from related animals instead.

The researchers said, “To date, essentially no in vitro experimental setups have been established to reveal such mechanisms.”

The Japanese researchers achieved this accomplishment in their study by growing the cell lines of larvae from the stony coral Acropora tenuis in laboratory dishes. The researchers then added the dinoflagellates, and for the first time ever, they were able to watch the coral cells swallowing the algae.

The coral cells can be seen reaching for the dinoflagellates and enveloping them in the video of the “world-first” observation. The in vitro symbiosis process only took around 30 minutes. About half of the corals had already integrated the algae “in a repeatable fashion” within only 24 hours.

The coral cells grew “round and less migratory” after housing the algae, according to the researchers.

The relationship lasted about a month, after which the coral cells died.

The work of the researchers not only demonstrates the first time that coral cells absorbed algae, but it also gives information.