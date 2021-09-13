For the first time, China uses a 2,000°F furnace to turn nuclear waste into glass.

As China continues on its road to generate more nuclear electricity, it has disposed of nuclear waste by turning it into glass.

According to state news outlet The Global Times, the disposal technique was carried out on Saturday at a site in Guangyuan in southwest China’s Sichuan province, citing the country’s State Administration of Science, Technology, and Industry for National Defense.

According to the newspaper, the approach is a huge step forward for China’s nuclear industry because it is being used for the first time in the country.

Nuclear power is commonly referred to as a “green” energy source because nuclear power plants do not emit greenhouse gases.

They do, however, generate nuclear waste because, while spent nuclear fuel is no longer usable for generating electricity, it continues to emit heat and radiation for many years afterward.

The problem is figuring out how to get rid of it.

Liquid nuclear waste was mixed with glass components at temperatures of over 1,100 degrees Celsius, or more than 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit, in China’s disposal process.

The nuclear waste is then contained within the glass once it has cooled, preventing hazardous radioactivity from escaping.

China isn’t the first country in the world to use this method, also known as nuclear waste vitrification. The word “vitrification” derives from the Latin word “vitrum,” which means “glass.”

A number of countries, including the United States, France, Germany, and others, have used this method to dispose of nuclear waste.

On its Radioactive Waste Inventory website, the United Kingdom, for example, outlines its own nuclear vitrification procedure. It demonstrates how liquid nuclear waste is combined with shattered glass in a furnace and then put into stainless steel canisters that store roughly 150 litres of nuclear waste for long-term storage and disposal.

According to The Global Times, China’s glass nuclear waste would be stored hundreds of meters below in a storage facility.

The storage approach would help China accomplish its objective of carbon neutrality by 2060, according to Liu Yongde, head engineer of the China Atomic Energy Authority.

According to 2018 data from the, China’s nuclear power drive is becoming increasingly motivated by pollution from the country’s coal-fired power plants, which generate the great bulk of the country’s electricity. This is a condensed version of the information.