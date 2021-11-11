For the First Time, A Syrian Reservoir Dries Up.

Farmers and officials told AFP that low rainfall, structural deterioration, and extraction by suffering farmers have emptied a vital reservoir in northwestern Syria, leaving it completely dry for the first time.

Syria is having one of its driest and hottest years on record, following exceptionally low rainfall last winter, as a result of man-made climate change increasing the frequency of drought and wildfires around the world.

For the first time in its 27-year history, the reservoir created by Al-Duwaysat Dam in Idlib province, a crucial irrigation source for thousands of farmers, has completely dried up.

The exposed lake bottom, which is filled with stranded rowing boats, animal skulls, and dead trees, is scorched to a crisp in many places.

Small groups of sheep graze on fresh shoots around a few shallow puddles that remain.

The reservoir has a capacity of 3.6 million cubic metres (38.8 million square feet) and is mostly utilized for agriculture and water supply, according to the World Bank.

“We can now walk on the floor of the reservoir due to drought and poor rainfall,” its managing engineer Maher al-Hussein said, noting that it was nearly full just two years ago.

The reservoir was half-filled due to low rainfall last winter, and all of the water was used for irrigation by farmers trying to salvage their crops, Hussein added.

Damage to the primary pipeline that transports water from the reservoir to irrigation networks has resulted in considerable leaks, decreasing the amount of water available to the crops, he said.

“This is the first time since the reservoir was established in 1994 that it has dried out,” Hussein added.

He estimated that the reservoir irrigated 150 hectares (370 acres) of agriculture for roughly 800 households.

“We’ve been coming to this reservoir for ten years,” said Abu Joumaa, a cattle farmer. “If God does not bring us enough rain this year to fill the reservoir, people will be unable to grow the crops that they rely on to make a living.”