For Romania’s bears, the census might be a blessing or a curse.

For the first time, Romania will perform a DNA-based census of its endangered brown bears, raising tensions between locals fearing more attacks and conservationists warning against weaker hunting restrictions.

In a place where there have been over 100 attacks in the previous three years, incidents with hungry bears descending into settlements have enraged inhabitants.

Activists believe that if the census indicates that the protected species is not as endangered as previously thought, a hunting prohibition loophole that allows the shooting of so-called nuisance bears is already being abused.

Sport hunting has been prohibited since 2016, attracting amateurs from all over the world in search of a “trophy.”

However, environmentalists accuse a Liechtenstein prince of murdering a brown bear named Arthur during a March hunt in the Carpathian Mountains, claiming that he used a permission to shoot a female bear considered a nuisance to locals.

Activists claim the 17-year-old bear was the country’s largest, having been seen in the area for years.

While the hunting prohibition gap may be exploited, residents are also tired of bear assaults and want to be protected.

In the eastern section of the forested and hilly Transylvania region, a bear murdered a shepherd and critically injured another last month.

Marton-Csaba Bacs, mayor of Bixad hamlet in central Romania, told AFP that the situation had grown unbearable.

“Bears raid crops and assault lambs every day. They even entered the clinic’s courtyard… The locals are terrified.”

Bears were spotted on a train station platform and even in a restaurant kitchen in Harghita, the home county of Environment Minister Barna Tanczos, according to police, who were summoned 12 times in a single weekend last month to keep them away.

In this volatile environment, the census findings may result in a tug-of-war between environmentalists and proponents of hunting.

While activists applaud the census initiative, they are concerned that it may lead to the lifting of the killing prohibition if authorities determine that there are too many bears.

The World Wildlife Fund’s Cristian Papp told AFP, “Collecting samples and evaluating statistics in a transparent way is vital.”

Although Romania has long been believed to have the EU’s largest population of brown bears, the exact number of the endangered species roaming the Carpathians has remained unclear – until now.

Thanks to 400 professionals and volunteers, 400 samples of feces and hair will be collected for DNA analysis in the following months. Brief News from Washington Newsday.