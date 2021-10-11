For ‘Natural Experiments,’ a trio of economists has been awarded the Nobel Prize in Economics.

The Nobel Economics Prize was awarded on Monday to three American academics for research that “revolutionized” empirical work in their field and improved understanding of how labor markets work, according to the panel.

The Nobel committee stated in a statement that Canadian David Card, Israeli-American Joshua Angrist, and Dutch-American Guido Imbens shared the prize for giving “new insights about the labor market” and demonstrating “what inferences about cause and effect may be made from natural experiments.”

Card’s research has concentrated on the effects of minimum wages, immigration, and education on the labor market. Angrist and Imbens emphasized the importance of exact cause and effect conclusions.

Card, a professor at the University of California, Berkeley, who was born in Canada in 1956, received half of the 10-million-kronor ($1.1 million, one million euro) prize “for his empirical contributions to labor economics.”

The other half was split between Angrist, a 61-year-old MIT professor, and Imbens, a 58-year-old Stanford professor, “for their analytical contributions to the investigation of causal linkages.”

During a phone conversation with reporters after the news, Imbens said, “I was really startled to get a telephone call.”

“I’m just pleased to share the reward with Josh Angrist and David,” he continued. Josh Angrist was the best man at his wedding, so he is a good buddy, both professionally and personally.

The three prizewinners “In economics, they’ve revolutionized empirical work. They’ve demonstrated that it’s feasible to answer significant issues even when a randomized experiment isn’t practicable “In announcing the prize, Nobel Committee member Eva Mork told reporters.

The trio was recognized for their work with “natural experiments,” in which random events or policy changes cause groups of people to be treated differently, similar to clinical trials in medicine.

The award was given to US economists Paul Milgrom and Robert Wilson last year for their work on auction theories and establishing new auction structures.

The economics prize, officially known as the Sveriges Riksbank (Sweden’s central bank) Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel, was the only one not included in Alfred Nobel’s bequest, which stipulated five prizes.

It was instead established in 1968 thanks to a contribution from the Swedish central bank, earning it the moniker “fake Nobel.”

The Economics Prize has traditionally been dominated by men, as it has been this year. Elinor Ostrom in 2009 was the only woman to receive it in history. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.