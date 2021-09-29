For migrants heading to the United States, the Darien Gap is a place where hell and hope collide.

A 12-year-old Haitian kid only stops after stumbling over a stone in the Colombian jungle before readjusting the folded tent slung over his shoulder and catching up to his family, who are part of a group of migrants on a risky journey to the United States.

The party of 500 Haitians is walking across the Darien Gap, a 1,430,000-acre (575,000-hectare) expanse of marshy, snake-infested jungle that separates South and Central America and is notorious for robberies and rapes.

For migrants attempting to cross from Colombia to Panama on their way to the United States – and a better life — the Darien is their only option.

“Those who created it claim that one must mentally prepare to view a lot of stuff… Francisco, a 30-year-old Haitian gearing himself for the perilous trek, said, “One is frightened of what can happen, for the children, for the family.”

The migrants were escorted by AFP for a portion of their four-day journey through Darien. Almost every day, a new group of people embarks on a perilous journey through the forest and difficult terrain in an attempt to flee South America.

The migrants didn’t want to reveal their complete names for fear of having their undocumented journey disrupted and them being deported.

The migrants were joined by three dozen black-clad “guides” who claimed to offer the group “security” up to the Panamanian border.

Each migrant had to pay $300 for the uninvited service.

As the road stretched on and exhaustion set in, several parents dragged their children by the hand or carried them on their backs, shedding their things along the way.

The majority of the Haitians in the group are from Chile or Brazil, where they fled following the 2010 earthquake in Haiti, which killed an estimated 200,000 people.

The coronavirus pandemic, on the other hand, has wreaked havoc on the economies of South America, and now that travel restrictions have been eased, many individuals have decided to migrate north.

One Haitian woman, 38, had moved to the Dominican Republic and then to Chile, where she had been working for years to gather money for the journey with her children.

The mom informed her children, “We’re going on a journey and there’s a chance we’ll run across attackers, animals, and other risks,” according to AFP.

Michaud Noel, 41, saved $1,500 in Brazil, where he worked in construction for a time, to pay for his and his family’s journey.

