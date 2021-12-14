For Fox 2 host Maurielle Lue, COVID created food that smelled like cat urine and tasted like hot bananas.

A woman suffering from long-term COVID has explained how her ailment impacts her day-to-day life, ranging from memory loss to a loss of smell and taste.

COVID was captured by Maurielle Lue, a host for Fox News’ Fox 2 Detroit, in the spring of this year. Lue was admitted to the hospital as a result of the infection, but she eventually recovered enough to be released.

She’s had a variety of symptoms since then, including what’s known as “brain fog,” which she finds the most difficult to deal with.

Her senses of smell and taste have also changed. Lue recounted a bowl of soup that tasted like hot bananas and had a lingering odor of cat urine.

“I have a cat,” she said in an article for Fox 2 Detroit, “so naturally I believed my cat had finally taken her revenge for acquiring a dog.” “I raced out of groceries and department stores, dry heaving from the strong cat odor.” Lue realized she was the only one who could smell it after about a month.

Meanwhile, her memory loss had an influence on her day-to-day activities. Despite going to work for nearly a decade, she said she has had to utilize GPS to help her drive to work and has failed to recall essential names and dates.

She claimed she’s adjusting to her “new normal” and that “there’s still so much to learn” about extended COVID, emphasizing the importance of support for individuals who suffer from it.

Lue isn’t the only one who’s noticed changes in her senses of smell and taste after using COVID for a long time.

Natalia Cano, a TikTok user, recorded a video earlier this month documenting her arduous battle with COVID symptoms, which have left her with parosmia—a disease in which one’s sensations of smell and taste are warped in an unpleasant way.

Normal foods now smell and taste like decaying flesh and filth, according to Cano. As a result, she has lost weight and has been malnourished. “I’m not okay, and I haven’t been in ten months,” she remarked, “because it’s literal torment.”

Cano has sought medical advice and will undergo an experimental procedure to see if her senses may be restored. This is a condensed version of the information.