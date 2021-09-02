For climate cooperation, China’s minister says the ball is in Washington’s court.

China has challenged the US to improve relations with Beijing in order to achieve progress on climate change, according to the foreign ministry, as Washington’s climate envoy travels to China to press the world’s top polluter to reduce emissions.

Tensions between China and the US have risen in recent months, with the two countries trading barbs over Beijing’s human rights record and its handling of the coronavirus at the outset.

Climate change is one of the few subjects on which the two parties have reached an agreement.

However, Beijing has recently emphasized that deteriorating Sino-US relations may jeopardize environmental cooperation.

During a visit to China on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Wang Yi reminded US climate envoy John Kerry that cooperation on global warming must not be separated from broader bilateral relations.

Wang accused Washington of a “grave strategic mistake regarding China” in a video conversation with Kerry, according to the ministry statement.

“It is hard to place China-US climate cooperation above the overall context of Sino-American relations,” Wang remarked.

“The ball is now in the United States’ court,” the Chinese minister added, “and the US should cease viewing China as a danger and adversary.”

Kerry visited Japan earlier this week before heading to Tianjin, China’s northeasternmost metropolis.

According to a US State Department official, Kerry said in a virtual meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng on Thursday that “there is no way for the world to solve the climate catastrophe without China’s full engagement and commitment.”

According to the State Department, Kerry reminded Han that “without considerable reduction efforts by (China), we would not be able to accomplish the target of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.”

The US ambassador has repeatedly encouraged China, the world’s top polluter, to step up its efforts to decrease carbon emissions, urging Beijing to “fulfill the responsibilities related to their standing” during an earlier leg of his tour to Japan.

China is currently the world’s greatest carbon dioxide emitter, followed by the United States, which has historically emitted more carbon dioxide than any other country.

While China has stated that it will attain peak carbon emissions by 2030 and be carbon neutral by 2060, it remains largely reliant on coal, which accounts for about 60% of its energy consumption.