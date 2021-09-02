For climate cooperation, China’s Foreign Minister says the ball is in Washington’s court.

China has challenged the United States to mend fences with Beijing in order to achieve progress on climate change, according to the foreign ministry, which comes as Washington’s climate envoy visits Beijing to press the world’s biggest polluter to cut emissions.

Tensions between China and the US have risen in recent months, with the two countries trading barbs over Beijing’s human rights record and its handling of the coronavirus at the outset.

Climate change is one of the few subjects on which the two parties have reached an agreement.

However, Beijing has recently emphasized that deteriorating Sino-US relations may jeopardize environmental cooperation.

During a visit to China on Wednesday, Wang Yi warned US climate envoy John Kerry that climate cooperation could not be separated from broader bilateral relations.

According to the ministry statement, Wang accused Washington of a “grave strategic mistake against China” in a video chat from separate rooms with Kerry.

“It is hard to place China-US climate cooperation above the overall context of Sino-American relations,” Wang remarked.

Kerry, who visited Japan earlier this week before heading to Tianjin to meet with his Chinese counterpart, said China “plays a tremendously essential role” in combating climate change, according to CCTV footage of the call.

Kerry told Wang, “I think the challenge is as enormous as any that we face on a global basis.”

“The ball is now in the United States’ court,” Wang said on Wednesday, “and the US should cease viewing China as a danger and adversary.”

The US ambassador has repeatedly encouraged China, the world’s top polluter, to step up its efforts to decrease carbon emissions, urging Beijing to “fulfill the responsibilities related to their standing” during an earlier leg of his tour to Japan.

China is currently the world’s greatest carbon dioxide emitter, followed by the United States, which has historically emitted more than any other country.

While China has stated that it will attain peak carbon emissions by 2030 and be carbon neutral by 2060, it remains largely reliant on coal, which accounts for about 60% of its energy consumption.