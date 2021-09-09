For Astronauts on the Moon, gangs of mining robots may do the dirty work.

For space mining initiatives, a group of researchers is building a swarm of robots. The team, which was awarded $500,000 by NASA, hopes that the robots would be able to dig, excavate, and even build small structures on the Moon’s surface.

While the robots, which will be developed and trained on Earth, will initially require orders from operators on our homeworld, the team expects that they will be able to function independently in the future.

The robots will use a learning model dubbed the Human and Explainable Autonomous Robotic System, which was developed by Jekan Thanga, an associate professor of aerospace and mechanical engineering at the University of Arizona (HEART). HEART will teach the robots not only how to execute mechanical jobs like mining and construction, but also how to collaborate.

The robots, according to the UA team, will not replace humans on manned space trips, but instead free up time for astronauts to focus on key mission elements.

“In some ways, we resemble farmers. Thanga explained, “We’re breeding talent out of these critters, or a whole family of species, to execute specific tasks.” “The objective is for the astronauts to do the more fascinating stuff while the robots build, put things up, and perform all the dirty, dull, risky stuff.”

More manned expeditions to the Moon are already being planned by NASA, including the Artemis Mission, which will see a man and woman of color walk on the lunar surface for the first time. Future lunar missions will aim to build a base of operations on the Moon’s surface, leading to manned exploration of Mars in the future.

Sustainability has become the watchword in this new era of space exploration. It is not cheap to transport goods into space, and it takes up important space and weight on rocket missions. That means that gathering any raw resources you can on the surface of the body you’re interested in exploring has a natural advantage.

In a press release, Moe Momayez, interim director of the University of Arizona's Department of Mining and Geological Engineering, said, "It's incredibly thrilling to be at the vanguard of a new discipline." "As a kid, I recall watching TV series like Space: 1999 and that was it.