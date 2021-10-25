For Afghan farmers, climate change is now worse than war.

Drought haunts the parched fields of Bala Murghab, a remote Afghan area where climate change is proving a more deadly foe than the country’s recent battles.

A longer-term problem was brewing as the world saw the Taliban launch a startling attack that resulted in the swift collapse of the country’s western-backed government.

Herders have been forced to sell their animals, farmers have been forced to quit their villages, and parents have been forced to sell their daughters into marriage at even younger ages in desperate bids to feed their family.

“The last time I saw rain was last year, and it wasn’t much,” says Mullah Fateh, the chief of Bala Murghab’s Haji Rashid Khan hamlet.

In this area of Badghis province, where 90 percent of the 600,000-strong population lives off cattle or fields, communities cling to life in small clusters of mud-brick dwellings among an endless ocean of rolling brown hills, according to humanitarian organisation ACTED.

“We sold lambs to get food,” Fateh told AFP. “Others perished of thirst.”

He had 300 sheep when the first of two recent droughts occurred in 2018, but now he just has 20 as the newest dry weather bites.

UN agencies warned on Monday that more than 22 million Afghans could face “acute food insecurity” this winter, citing one of the world’s greatest humanitarian disasters.

According to a report by environmental group Germanwatch, aid-dependent Afghanistan, which has spent decades trapped in cycles of war, has been hit the sixth hardest by climate change, which is fueled by greenhouse emissions such as CO2.

According to World Bank data, an Afghan lifestyle emits 0.2 tonnes of CO2 per year, compared to 15 for the average American.

One of the most catastrophic results, as predicted, has been a decrease in rainfall in northern Afghanistan.

Mullah Fateh sends young boys and men on a day-long expedition with a donkey to get water. Two young shepherds died of thirst in the highlands this year, he claimed.

Not only does thirst affect the body, but it also affects family connections.

To obtain money for food, 20 families in Haji Rashid Khan hamlet, which has no school or clinic, sold their very young daughters into marriage.

“The rest of the children were hungry and thirsty,” revealed Bibi Yeleh, a mother of seven with a 15-year-old daughter who is already married and a seven-year-old on the way.

If the drought persists, she said, a two-year-old and a five-year-old will be next in line, to be given to the groom’s family when they are ready. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.