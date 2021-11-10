For 2021, here are the 17 Best Splurge-Worthy Gifts.

The greatest splurge-worthy gifts of 2021 are for you or someone on your list. These extravagant gifts aren’t something you’d purchase every year, but this hasn’t been a regular year. So, in the words of Tom and Donna from Parks and Recreation, “Treat yo self,” or at the very least, “Treat someone on your list.”

From a home espresso machine that functions like a live-in barista, an automated bartender, and a machine that generates “the excellent ice,” to a smart mirror that provides in-home exercises, the finest bed we’ve ever slept on, and more.

2021’s Best Splurge-Worthy Gifts

We’ve got you covered if you’re looking for the ultimate present worth spending on for anyone on your list. These things are well worth the money, even if they are more expensive. The prices listed may change over time, as they always do.

Bartesian

The Bartesian is an automated bartender who can prepare a cocktail in less than 30 seconds. We like that the pods come pre-mixed with popular cocktail ingredients and that we can add our own booze to the mix. The Bartesian can handle a wide range of cocktails because to its space for whiskey, rum, vodka, gin, and tequila. When you don’t have time to make cocktails, the technique is ideal for events where visitors can serve themselves. The pods make fantastic cocktails, and you can choose whether or not to use top-shelf liquor.

$349.99 at Macy’s, Amazon, Best Buy, and Bartesian.

Ice Maker GE Opal Profile 2.0

Sonic, Chik-fil-a, and other restaurants’ ice has a mystical quality to it. With the GE Opal Profile 2.0 Ice Maker, you can now have “the good ice” at home. This nugget ice maker can make up to 24 pounds of ice each day and has a 3-pound container. We couldn’t get enough of this delightfully crisp ice, which can handle a family of four using it for virtually every drink.

Purchase for $629 from Best Buy, GE, and Abt.

Xelsis Espresso Machine by Philips Saeco

With the touch of a button, the Philips Saeco Xelsis espresso machine can make up to 15 distinct coffee and milk-based drinks. This is a condensed version of the information.