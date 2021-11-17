Food Imports From Deforested Areas Will Be Banned in the EU.

According to a proposal released Wednesday aiming at using the EU’s trade power to push sustainability, the EU aims to ban food and timber imports from deforested areas.

Companies would have to certify that their soy, cattle, palm oil, cocoa, coffee, and wood products are certified “deforestation-free” under the draft law, which Brussels aims to make into compulsory laws for all 27 European Union members.

It comes after an international commitment to eliminate deforestation by 2030 announced at the COP26 summit last week.

“This plan is absolutely ground-breaking,” Virginijus Sinkevicius, the EU commissioner for climate action policy, said during a press conference.

“Not only does it target illicit deforestation, but it also targets deforestation caused by agricultural expansion,” he explained.

Two conditions would have to be followed under the EU plan: the commodities must be produced in line with the rules of the origin country, and they must not have been produced on land that has been deforested or degraded since the beginning of 2021.

Imports from nations with a higher risk of terrorism would be subject to more stringent controls.

The European Commission did not announce when the new legislation will be enacted.

The regulations might affect nations like Brazil, where European concerns over cattle farmers razing the Amazon rainforest are preventing the execution of an EU-Mercosur trade agreement.

According to Brazil’s National Institute for Space Research, clearing of the Amazon set a new record last month.

According to the WWF, the massive EU market is responsible for 16 percent of global deforestation caused by foreign trade.

It and other NGOs applaud the EU plan as a beginning step, but believe it falls short. Greenpeace claims that it ignores deforestation caused by other commodities like rubber and maize, as well as pig and poultry rearing.

Waste management and soil health were two other sustainability ideas proposed alongside the anti-deforestation laws.

“These measures demonstrate that the European Union is committed to the green transition and is simply going forward,” said Frans Timmermans, the Commission vice president in charge of supervising the EU’s Green Deal.

When it comes to garbage, the Commission wants to see “circular economy” concepts applied to how it ships millions of tonnes of wasted metals, cardboard, plastic, textiles, and other debris abroad.

Exports of waste to non-OECD countries would be limited and permitted only if those countries agreed and could handle them responsibly. Turkey and India are currently the top two destinations for EU garbage in this category.

Shipments to OECD countries would be tracked and temporarily halted. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.