Following Pfizer’s FDA approval, these organizations are requiring COVID vaccines.

Following the FDA’s approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine on Monday, several immunization mandates were implemented across the United States.

President Joe Biden called on the private sector to “step up with vaccine requirements” following the vaccine approval, which came after months of safety data study.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), told USA Today a few weeks ago that if FDA permission was obtained, he expected a “flood” of vaccine requirements.

Following the approval, he added, both public and private groups who had been hesitant to enact regulations would “feel lot more confident” in doing so.

Indeed, a number of new mandates were established on the day of the approval. Chevron announced a new policy requiring employees who live abroad, travel internationally, or work in the Gulf of Mexico to get vaccinated.

Meanwhile, energy company Hess is implementing a vaccine mandate, forcing all personnel working in the Gulf of Mexico in the United States to be completely vaccinated by November 1.

The new limits were enacted “given the highly contagious nature of the delta variant and the escalating number of COVID-19 cases in the United States,” a business spokeswoman told Fox Business on Monday.

CVS Health followed suit, declaring that all corporate employees and some customer-facing employees would need to be completely vaccinated by October 31 this year, while retail pharmacists would have until November 30.

The decision was made “in direct response to the substantial spike in cases among the unvaccinated,” according to Karen S. Lynch, CEO of CVS Health.

According to West Virginia news outlet WV MetroNews, a number of health care organizations in the state of West Virginia have also announced vaccine mandates for employees, including WVU Medicine and Mon Health System.

On Monday, private corporations weren’t the only ones to impose new vaccine regulations. According to local news outlet NJ.com, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy ordered that every school employee in the state, public or private, must be completely vaccinated by October 18 or undergo COVID testing once or twice a week.

