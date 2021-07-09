Following its departure from the International Space Station, SpaceX’s Dragon cargo ship is expected to splashdown on Friday.

The SpaceX Cargo Dragon 2 spacecraft has undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) and is on its journey back to Earth, with a splashdown planned for Friday.

The spacecraft’s departure was originally slated for Tuesday, but was postponed owing to Tropical Storm Elsa in the Gulf of Mexico, where the splashdown took place. The storm is now traveling north along the coast of the northeastern United States.

On June 3, the Cargo Dragon 2 launched to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida as part of SpaceX CRS-22, a NASA-contracted commercial resupply mission. The spacecraft delivered a 7,300-pound payload to the space station for the trip.

Scientific research experiments, crew supplies, and vehicle hardware were included in this mission, which included six new roll-out solar panel arrays, two of which were installed on the space station by ISS astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Thomas Pesquet over the course of three spacewalks in June.

The SpaceX Cargo Dragon 2 is a reusable spacecraft capable of delivering multiple supplies and docking independently with the International Space Station.

The Cargo Dragon 2 is returning to Earth after more than a month in space. According to NASA, the CRS-22 spacecraft successfully undocked from the Harmony module on the International Space Station at 10:45 a.m. ET on Thursday.

The Dragon 2 will perform a de-orbit burn later on Friday to begin its re-entry process into Earth’s atmosphere. The spacecraft will subsequently splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico near Tallahassee, Florida, at approximately 11:30 p.m. ET.

The spacecraft’s departure was delayed on Tuesday and Wednesday due to high winds and dangerous weather conditions off the coast of Florida caused by Elsa.

“To protect the safety of the recovery workers, the science, and the spacecraft, certain criteria including wind speeds and wave heights must be within specified limits,” NASA wrote in a blog post on Wednesday.

There are over 2000 kg of #science samples and equipment in this shipment. The #CargoDragon is packed and ready to fly there. Scientists are ecstatic! #MissionAlpha https://t.co/fxmaXHIglW pic.twitter.com/2aIiYcoP3e

July 8, 2021 — Thomas Pesquet (@Thom astro)

The Molecular Muscle Experiment-2 will be one of the research projects returned to Earth by the Dragon 2. This inquiry is putting a number of theories to the test.