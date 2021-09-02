Following a “unbelievable” rainstorm, New Yorkers are picking up the pieces.

Following unprecedented rainfall that caught most of the Big Apple off guard, New Yorkers swept up flooded homes and businesses and began clearing falling debris from smashed cars on Thursday.

Residents examined the aftermath of a turbulent night that left at least eight people dead under piercing blue sky that belied the violence of only a few hours before.

“It felt like a ten-ton tree fell on my car. My automobile has been crushed. As he stood outside his Upper West Side home looking at the debris, Jonas Sigle told AFP, “It’s totaled.”

Michael Price, his next-door neighbor, commented, “Wow, this was just unbelievable.”

Metodija Mihajlov, a short distance away, examined the basement of his restaurant, which had been flooded with three inches of water late Wednesday.

“When the rain got terrible, my boys phoned me, and we decided to close the restaurant, switch off the power, and everyone left,” he said.

“I’ve never seen that much rain in my life,” the 50-year-old added. “It felt like I was living in the forest, in the midst of tropical downpour.

“Fortunately, nothing was harmed. The water drained away as soon as the rain stopped,” Mihajlov told AFP.

Rebecca Stronger was sweeping up water from her veterinarian clinic’s basement and first floors in Brooklyn.

She told AFP, “We all show up, we all clean, and we all get our job done.”

In Central Park, a record rainfall of 3.15 inches (80 millimeters) in just an hour shattered a previous record established last month during Tropical Storm Henri.

As the surface layer of the oceans heats owing to climate change, Stronger predicts greater storms in the future.

“Of course,” she says. Everyone is aware of climate change. On a variety of levels, the planet is exploding. She went on to say, “I expect that to happen a lot.”

Hurricane Sandy, a significantly larger storm that knocked out power for much of Manhattan and flooded subways in 2012, brought up memories of the devastation.

Subway service was suspended late Wednesday, but gradually resumed early Thursday.

Many residents shared videos of water rushing down stairs and into flats on social media.

Eight people were killed, according to the New York Police Department. They ranged in age from two to 86 years old and were discovered in flooded areas of Queens and the Bronx.

Late Wednesday, Mayor de Blasio, who proclaimed a state of emergency, tweeted, “Our hearts grieve for the lives lost in last night’s storm.”

“Please keep them, as well as their families, in your prayers today. They were our fellow New Yorkers, as well as the members of their families. Brief News from Washington Newsday.