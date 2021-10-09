Following a segment on the ‘Kelly Clarkson Show,’ a Peabody miniature horse died.

Peabody, a miniature therapy horse with a large social media following, died after filming a segment for NBC’s The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Through her business, Faithful Minis, Bonsall, California resident Faith San Severino trained the tiny horse as a therapy pony that provided emotional support to persons in need, such as Alzheimer’s sufferers and veterans.

Peabody, according to Severino, was the world’s smallest miniature horse, standing at only 16-and-a-half inches tall.

People from all over the world have watched Peabody’s TikTok videos, which have piled up hundreds of millions of views. Peabody’s success stemmed in part from the fact that his own personal experience inspired many people.

The horse had so many health difficulties just three days old that vets were planning to put him down.

"He was unable to walk. His jaw was out of position, so he couldn't eat. He couldn't hear since he was deaf." NBC 7 spoke with San Severino.

“If they’re going to put him down, I’m going to take him home and we’ll give it a chance,” I reasoned, “since he had a great will to live.”

After bringing Peabody home, San Severino made him special shoes that made it easier for him to walk. He eventually grew into his jaw and was able to eat normally once more. According to vets, his eyesight improved as well, albeit he remained deaf.

Peabody’s popularity grew to the point where he was featured in an episode of NBC’s Kelly Clarkson Show, which aired this Thursday. The broadcast ended with a homage to the small horse that died shortly after filming for the segment.

On Friday, one Facebook user, Frank Scimeca, submitted a note on the Faithful Minis Facebook page, saying: “Pea was on Kelly Clarkson’s show, which I saw.

I must admit that near the end of the play, during the Memorium, I became a little teary-eyed.”

In the comments section of a video posted to the Faithful Minis TikTok account on Thursday, a number of social media users paid respect to Peabody. Peabody was seen walking around in the footage.