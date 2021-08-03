Florida is the worst state for COVID-infected children, with Vaccine-Eligible Teens being the hardest hit.

Florida has the highest rate of COVID hospitalizations in the United States, with the virus spreading most among children who are eligible for immunization.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the virus hospitalized an average of 32 children each day in Florida between July 24 and July 30, according to the Tampa Bay Times. This is the highest rate in the entire country.

According to the data, the Florida Department of Health reported 11,048 new COVID infections among children aged 12 to 19 between July 23 and July 29, compared to 10,785 new cases among children under the age of 12.

COVID vaccine is not yet available to children aged 11 and under. According to statistics, the majority of youngsters in Florida who are eligible for vaccination have yet to receive it.

According to the research, only 38% of young people aged 12 to 19 had been vaccinated as of Friday.

With students returning to school this month across the state, there is growing concern that the virus may tighten its grip on the population unless vaccination rates increase dramatically.

Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida signed an executive order on Friday threatening to remove state money from schools that force children to wear face masks.

On Monday, the Broward County and Gadsden County school systems abandoned their plans to enforce face mask restrictions.

The Florida Department of Health has been contacted for comment by this website.

The situation echoes that in Louisiana, where children who catch COVID were being hospitalized at a higher rate than ever before at one hospital.

Furthermore, a health worker said during a news conference on Monday that many of the children who had been admitted to the hospital had no prior medical issues.

The vast majority of those who have died with COVID were either elderly or had underlying health problems, but the virus has also killed or gravely illened a considerable number of youngsters and healthy young people.

According to a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association in December 2020, between March and August in the United States, 11,899 more adults aged 25 to 44 died than had been projected based on previous data. This is a condensed version of the information.