Floods in Sri Lanka, India’s southernmost state, have claimed the lives of nine people.

Floods in Sri Lanka and areas of southern India have killed nine people and left two more missing following more than a week of torrential rains.

The deluge has damaged over half of Sri Lanka’s 25 districts, with the worst-affected areas being in and around the island’s tea-growing Central Highlands.

Since the rains began at the end of October, “five deaths and two disappearances” have been reported in Sri Lanka, according to Pradeep Kodippili of the island’s disaster management agency.

More floods are expected in the coming days, according to the country’s weather agency, with downpours expected to shift to the country’s northern coast around the city of Jaffna.

Local disaster management minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran stated on Sunday that four people died in “rain-related accidents” across India’s Tamil Nadu state.

The minister stated that authorities had set up more than 150 relief camps to offer food and supplies to individuals who had been displaced from their homes.

Most major roadways in the state capital of Chennai were flooded, and trees were uprooted, causing traffic congestion.

Residents were spotted swimming ankle-deep through the city in waves that also lapped up against the municipal government’s century-old offices.

During historic rainfall in Chennai in 2015, more than 250 people were killed by floods.

Climate change, according to scientists, is causing increasingly unpredictable and extreme weather across South Asia, which is compounded by deforestation, damming, and excessive industrialization.