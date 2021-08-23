Floods in Europe have become more likely as a result of climate change, according to a new study.

According to an international study published Tuesday, climate change made the devastating floods that ravaged portions of Germany and Belgium last month nine times more likely.

At least 190 people died in devastating floods that hit western Germany in mid-July, and at least 38 people died in Belgium’s southern Wallonia province after excessive rainfall.

Climate scientists are increasingly able to link manmade climate change to specific extreme weather events according to the developing field of attribution science.

Scientists used meteorological records and computer models to compare the climate today – which is roughly 1.2 degrees Celsius warmer due to human emissions – with the climate of the past to assess the effect of climate change on the rainfall that caused the floods.

They looked at one- and two-day rainfall levels and discovered that two particularly hard-hit locations received unusually heavy rain last month.

At the height of the crisis, 93 millimetres (3.6 inches) of rain poured in a single day in the German districts of Ahr and Erft. Over the course of two days, the Meuse area of Belgium received a record-breaking 106 mm of rain.

In today’s warmed environment, they calculated that floods are between 1.2 to nine times more likely to occur than in a scenario where no warming has happened since the pre-industrial era.

According to a study conducted by World Weather Attribution, such downpours in Germany and the Benelux region are now 3-19% heavier as a result of human-induced warming.

Climate change increased the possibility of floods, but it also increased their intensity, according to Frank Kreienkamp of the German weather service.

The floods, according to Friederike Otto, associate director of the University of Oxford’s Environmental Change Institute, demonstrated that “even wealthy countries are not immune to the devastating repercussions of extreme weather that we have seen and know are expected to worsen with climate change.”

“This is a critical global crisis, and we must rise to the occasion. The science is undeniable and has been for a long time.”

The authors of Tuesday’s study were able to predict the likelihood of an event similar to last month’s floods occurring again by analyzing local rainfall patterns across Western Europe.

At present warming levels, similar occurrences could occur once every 400 years in any particular area, according to the researchers.

This suggests that, within that timeframe, additional disasters of the scale of the German and Belgian floods are likely to occur across Western Europe, they warned.

