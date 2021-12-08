Flooding in the Pacific Islands is being blamed on rising seas.

Storms and tidal waves wreaked havoc on island nations in the South Pacific on Wednesday, with rising seas blamed on climate change for the devastation.

Flooding was reported in the Marshall Islands, Solomon Islands, and Federated States of Micronesia, with reports of flooding in remote portions of Vanuatu.

“As a result of continued king tides and storm surges, the administration of the Federated States of Micronesia has been made aware of considerable saltwater inundation across the nation’s islands,” President David Panuelo stated in a statement.

“The government has received a number of requests for assistance from citizens.”

Sea water burst over boulder barriers in the Marshall Islands city of Majuro, covering sections of the route to the airport to a depth of 50 centimetres (20 inches) before receding.

Residents in the Solomon Islands have been advised to avoid overflowing rivers and streams.

Flooding in the Marshall Islands was caused by a mix of terrible weather, high tides, a La Nina weather pattern, and a long-term rise in sea levels, according to climate researcher Murray Ford.

“An occurrence like this would have been pretty harmless in the 1990s,” the Auckland University academic told AFP, “but the sea level is substantially greater today than it was then.”

“As sea levels rise, the frequency and size of these types of catastrophes will increase.”

Sea levels had risen by an average of 4.8 millimetres (0.2 inches) per year, according to tidal measuring equipment placed in Majuro in the early 1990s, according to Ford.

“Sadly, as sea levels rise, these flooding episodes will become more common, more widespread, and considerably more destructive. Now is the time to plan and prepare for this “Ben Graham, a resident of Majuro and a former Marshall Islands chief secretary, said as much.

Low-lying islands in the Pacific are among the countries most affected by climate change, with some at risk of being completely submerged by increasing seas.

As the weather swings from one extreme to the other, they are also threatened by increasingly violent storms, while droughts and flooding are becoming more regular across the region.