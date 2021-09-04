Flooding in the northeastern United States has been blamed on climate change.

Climate change and aging infrastructure were blamed Friday for the magnitude of the floods that wreaked havoc on New York City as Hurricane Ida’s leftovers raced across the US northeast, killing at least 47 people.

After the flash floods, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio declared, “We are in a whole different universe.” “This is a new challenge for me.”

As water cascaded over subway rails, record rain turned streets into rivers and forced the closure of metro services. In basement flats, over a dozen individuals drowned.

The harsh weather, combined with a lack of preparation, pushed the largest city in the United States to its limit.

“It’s no surprise that the city looks to implode whenever there’s a major storm,” said Jonathan Bowles, executive director of the research tank Center for an Urban Future.

“The city’s infrastructure hasn’t kept up with New York’s population expansion in recent decades, let alone the increasing fury of storms and rising sea levels that have resulted from climate change,” Bowles said.

While a lot of money has gone into large projects like train stations, airports, and new bridges, he claims that less money has gone into “unsexy” projects like sewer lines and water mains.

New York’s infrastructure, according to Nicole Gelinas, an urban economist at the Manhattan Institute, “was not built for seven inches of rain in a few hours.”

Drains for the city’s sewer system clog, and “there isn’t enough green area to capture part of the water before it pours down the drains,” according to Gelinas.

“When there’s a severe storm, some of these avenues turn into canals.”

Ida wreaked havoc on the southern state of Louisiana and the Gulf Coast earlier this week before making landfall in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

President Joe Biden, who has made climate change a priority, travelled to Louisiana, where more than 800,000 people were still without power after Hurricane Ida hit the state as a Category 4 storm.

After the considerably deadlier Hurricane Katrina in 2005, he added, costly modifications to the levee system around New Orleans had proven their worth in preventing more catastrophic devastation this time.

Similarly revolutionary infrastructure initiatives, rather than simply rebuilding, will have to become the new standard, he said, as he pushed Congress to support his massive $3.5 trillion infrastructure program.

“In terms of the environment, things have changed so dramatically, you’ve already crossed a certain threshold,” he remarked.

