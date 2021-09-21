Flooding has affected 426,000 people in South Sudan, according to the United Nations.

Heavy flooding in South Sudan has affected and displaced approximately 426,000 people, including 185,000 children, as overflowing rivers flooded homes and farmland, according to the UN’s emergency response agency.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs stated in a briefing note that emergency workers had utilized canoes and boats to reach communities cut off by the river, warning that additional severe rains and flooding are predicted in the coming months.

The rains “have worsened the vulnerability of communities,” according to the organization, with many people displaced by the floodwaters seeking refuge in churches and schools.

Desperate farmers asked for aid in Bentiu, the capital of Unity state, which is home to approximately a third of the flood-affected people, as swelling waters driven by early seasonal rainfall swamped their houses and property.

“Even the animals are affected,” says the narrator. Farmer Gatjiath Pal told AFP that “all the spots we used to graze them in are all swamped with water.”

“Water is everywhere… “And we have no idea when this will end because it rains here every day,” he continued.

Other locals expressed their fear of being bitten by snakes as a result of the flooding, which has caused the reptiles to seek shelter within structures.

Nyadak Chuol, a mother of three, told AFP, “Life here is really awful.”

“The roadways are becoming congested… Our dwellings have been flooded. Every day, we’re fighting to locate safe locations to stay,” the 33-year-old added.

“The worst part is that… hazardous wild animals like snakes are getting closer to us,” she continued.

Heavy rains have damaged frail thatched houses and killed cattle, a year after 700,000 people were displaced by unprecedented floods.

According to the UN agency, almost 100,000 people who were displaced by the tragedy last year have yet to return home.

In addition to health facilities that have been damaged or destroyed by the floods, 113 schools have been affected, putting children’s education in jeopardy, according to the report.

Meanwhile, rescue crews are battling to reach 25,000 people in Warrap, a northwest state riven by deadly ethnic violence.

Last month, the UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) warned of inadequate supplies and a financing gap, claiming that it had only received 54% of the $1.7 billion (1.4 billion euros) needed to run programs in the country.

Food aid to over 100,000 displaced persons in South Sudan has been suspended due to funding problems, the UN World Food Programme announced earlier this month, warning of additional cuts. Brief News from Washington Newsday.