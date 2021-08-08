Five people have been reported missing as a result of the massive California wildfire.

Authorities in the United States said Saturday they were looking for five individuals who went missing as a massive wildfire raged in northern California, reducing two towns to cinders.

The Dixie Fire, the country’s largest active wildfire, recently surpassed the third-largest in California history.

It had burned 446,723 acres (180,782 hectares) in four counties as of Saturday, up from 434,813 the day before and surpassing the massive Bootleg Fire in southern Oregon. According to the CalFire website, Dixie is now 21 percent containment.

While the fire continued to spread, officials said Saturday that the cooler, calmer weather was providing much-needed relief to firefighters.

Conditions are predicted to remain the same into Sunday.

In a Saturday briefing, Jake Cagle, a firefighter sections chief, said, “We expect the same fire behavior as yesterday, which was quite moderate.”

The Dixie Fire had already scorched and destroyed the Gold Rush town of Greenville, as well as the minor village of Canyondam.

The sheriff’s office in Plumas County said it had received descriptions of five people believed to be missing in Greenville and was looking for them.

On Saturday, five more people who had gone missing were verified to have been found.

Authorities have been greeted with armed people refusing to budge as they encourage thousands of residents to flee, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Officers are asking those who stay for the names of their relatives so that they can be contacted if the fire kills them.

CalFire stated the Dixie Fire’s northeastward progress has been delayed in part because it has reached the “scar” of an earlier blaze, the 2007 Moonlight Fire, which has reduced available fuel.

More than 5,000 firefighters are battling the Dixie fire, which is spewing massive clouds of smoke into the atmosphere that can be seen from space.

According to preliminary findings, the fire was ignited when a tree fell on a power cable held by regional utility Pacific Gas & Company (PG&E), a private operator previously blamed for the deadly Camp Fire in 2018.

By late July, the amount of acres burned in California had increased by more than 250 percent since 2020, the state’s deadliest wildfire year in modern history.

Long-term drought, attributed to climate change by scientists, has left most of the western United States dry – and vulnerable to explosive and potentially catastrophic wildfires.