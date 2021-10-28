Five Myths About Climate Change

As world leaders prepare for the COP26 climate meeting, which begins on October 31, AFP Fact Check analyzes several prevalent allegations that cast doubt on the existence of human-caused global warming.

Some others believe the crisis is a hoax perpetrated by experts to justify their research money, or even a government plot to control people. If that’s the case, it’d have to be a massive undertaking involving multiple governments and a large number of scientists from a variety of countries.

Thousands of peer-reviewed studies in the public domain have resulted in a scientific consensus that human-caused climate change is real. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change is the most comprehensive of these sources (IPCC). Its evidence and procedures are publicized at www.ipcc.ch, therefore it is far from a hidden operation.

Its most recent report, which was released this year and was 3,500 pages lengthy, was approved by delegates from 195 countries. It includes contributions from 234 authors from 66 countries.

The panel was established as a result of a UN resolution, which provides fodder for conspiracy theorists while also providing proof of its legitimacy for others.

Over the past million years, the Earth has alternated between ice ages and periods of warming, with around one ice age every 100,000 years, according to scientists. Is this cycle’s present heating just another stage? No, this time is distinct because of the pace, relative abruptness, and global expanse of the warming over the last 50 years.

“Global surface temperature has risen faster since 1970 than during any other 50-year period in at least the last 2,000 years,” the IPCC claims, citing graphs to back up its claim.

This is based on a variety of sources, including palaeological studies of sediment, ice, and tree rings from before the Industrial Revolution, as well as temperature records dating back to 1850.

As evidence of unprecedented warming has become unmistakable, some skeptics acknowledge that it is occurring, but dispute that it is driven by carbon emissions from humans burning fossil fuels.

The IPCC created a climate model that calculates the effects of many causes. It measures the amount of warmth that occurs with and without human activity.

The IPCC report this year concluded, “It is undeniable that human impact has warmed the atmosphere, oceans, and land.”

