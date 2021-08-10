Firefighters attempt to prevent a forest fire on a Greek island from spreading.

On the Greek island of Evia, firefighters fought to keep fires from spreading to vital settlements and a dense forest, which may fuel an inferno that has destroyed hundreds of homes in seven days, according to one official.

While the majority of the fires in other parts of Greece had stabilized or faded, the ones on hilly and forested Evia were the most concerning and caused apocalyptic pictures.

On Monday, firefighters prioritized rescuing the towns of Kamatriades and Galatsades because “if the fire goes through there, it would end up in a thick forest that will be impossible to extinguish,” according to firefighters who spoke to the Greek news agency ANA.

After the fire engulfed one hamlet after another in the north of the island, firemen worked till daybreak to put out the flames at Monokarya in order to protect the town of Istiaia, according to ANA.

On Monday, thick, choking smoke blanketed the seaside region of Pefki, where hundreds of inhabitants were evacuated by water and others regrouped, according to an AFP reporting team.

Greece and Turkey have been battling the devastating fires for nearly two weeks, as the area experiences its worst weather in decades. Two individuals have been confirmed deceased in Greece, while eight have been confirmed dead in Turkey, with scores more hospitalized.

While rain offered some relief from the fires in Turkey over the weekend, Greece was nevertheless hit by a scorching heat wave, which Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said should demonstrate to even the most skeptics the harsh truth of climate change.

On Sunday, Civil Protection Deputy Minister Nikos Hardalias warned of “another tough night” ahead, claiming that high winds were driving a fire front towards coastal settlements on the island of Evia, northeast of Athens.

According to the Greek firefighting services, 250 firefighters from Serbia and Romania were among the 650 firefighters deployed on the island, which is Greece’s second largest after Crete. They were backed by 11 planes and helicopters dousing flames with water during the day.

However, due to turbulence, thick smoke, and poor sight, the air support had “serious difficulties,” according to Hardalias.

When Evia’s deputy governor, Giorgos Kelaitzidis, condemned “insufficient forces” to tackle the fires while “the situation is urgent” on the island, he spoke for many.

According to him, at least 35,000 hectares of land had been burned, as well as hundreds of dwellings.

Hundreds of people have already left the island, and another 349 were rescued early Sunday, according to the coast guard.

