Firefighters are battling a California fire that is creating its own weather.

Thousands of US firefighters are battling a fire in California that has grown so large that it is creating its own weather system, with authorities warning that conditions may deteriorate on Monday.

According to experts, the flames have grown so huge that they have formed clouds that can cause lightning and high winds, which can further fuel the fire.

Around 5,400 firefighters have been battling the blaze, which was only 22% contained as of Monday morning, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

“These clouds have the potential to produce lightning if they reach tall enough,” Julia Ruthford, a government meteorologist assigned to the wildfire, warned.

Since mid-July, the Dixie Fire has been raging in northern California’s woodlands, part of a climate catastrophe that has delivered scorching temperatures and a severe drought. It joined with another fire over the weekend, triggering further evacuation orders.

In the state, wildfires are usual, but this summer has been particularly flammable.

This year’s fires have already consumed three times as much vegetation than they did in 2020, the deadliest fire year in California’s history.

To help limit the Dixie Fire and associated pyrocumulus clouds, firefighters from as far away as Florida have been mobilized.

Despite its scale – the fire has scorched 197,487 acres and has a radius of at least 82 miles – it has so far ravaged exceedingly distant places, burning a few dozen homes and small businesses.

The firefighters often ride a train down steep hills, from which they may spray water on locations that are normally unreachable.

In these conditions, though, “the embers can easily go a mile ahead of the fire,” according to Rick Carhart, a spokesperson for the firefighters.

As a result, areas like Quincy, where evacuees are being accommodated, are also under jeopardy, he noted.

Firefighters have also been forced to carry their tools and travel across the steep terrain, according to Carhart.

He told a local CBS affiliate, “It’s been burning in really steep canyons, some spots where it’s nearly hard for human beings to set foot on the land to get in there.” “It’ll be a long road ahead.”

Peggy Moak, a resident of a neighbouring community, told AFP, “It’s been awful watching it continuously spreading across our forested grounds.”

The fires in California and adjacent Oregon started unusually early in the fire season, owing to a multi-year drought.